On January 17 at 4:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of Billingsley Road near St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on St Patricks Drive when he struck the rear of another car also traveling on St Patrick’s Drive. No one was injured in that crash; however, the driver of the Jeep fled, drove through a red light at Billingsley Road, and struck a Toyota Camry which was westbound on Billingsley Road. The collision sent both vehicles into a wooded area.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man from Baltimore, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The two occupants of the Toyota Camry were flown to a hospital. On January 19, the driver of the Toyota, Betty Inez Ellis, 77, of La Plata, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash. The passenger in her car, a 61-year-old male, was released from the hospital.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at (301) 932-3056. The investigation is ongoing.

