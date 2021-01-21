Calvert County Health Department Opens Countywide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration Vaccine Rollout Continues According to Priority Group, read more here. Calvert County residents who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may pre-register online beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Any Calvert County resident age 18 and older may pre-register at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vaccine.

Information from Calvert County Health Department regarding the COVID 19 vaccination available here.

TOWN NOTICES:

Town residents, we want to hear your feedback on Short Term Rentals: Please take a moment to complete a survey to tell us your thoughts on Short Term Rentals https://bit.ly/tocbrentals. Public comment will be accepted on the topic of Short Term rentals during the January 27th Planning & Zoning Commission meeting starting at 7:00 PM. To join the meeting via web click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8697557180. To join via phone please dial (929) 205- 6099 and enter the Meeting ID: 869 755 7180.

Recycling Change- Effective February 1, 2021: All Town recycling will be collected on Thursday of each week. Please make a note of this change.

Christmas Tree Collection Schedule: Residents who would like their live Christmas tree collected can place the tree curbside without a bag, with all ornaments and tinsel removed. Collection will take place on January 20, 27. Trees should be placed at curbside the night prior to collection. Any issues should be directed to Town Hall at (410) 257-2230.

UPCOMING TOWN MEETINGS:

Meetings of the Mayor and Town Council: January 21, 2021, at 7:00 Town Council Meeting: To view the REVISED agenda please click here. This meeting will be held virtually with public access and comment available via web and phone. To join the meeting via web click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8697557180. To join via phone please dial (929) 205- 6099 and enter the Meeting ID: 869 755 7180.

Meetings of Public Bodies of the Town:

January 21st, 2021 at 1:00 PM Ethics Commission Meeting: To view the agenda please click here. This meeting will be held virtually with public access and comment available via web and phone. To join the meeting via web click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8697557180. To join via phone please dial (929) 205- 6099 and enter the Meeting ID: 869 755 7180.

January 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting: Public comment will be accepted related to short term rentals. This meeting will be held virtually with public access and comment available via web and phone. To join the meeting via web click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8697557180. To join via phone please dial (929) 205- 6099 and enter the Meeting ID: 869 755 7180.

Meetings of Public Committees / Community Engagement: All meeting recordings are available on the Town Website here

