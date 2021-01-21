ANNAPOLIS, MD – Annapolis, MD – House Minority Leader Nic Kipke and House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga released the following statement in response to Governor Hogan’s call for Maryland’s schools to reopen to in-person learning by March 1:



“I applaud the Governor’s call on Maryland’s schools to reopen to in-person learning by March 1,” said House Minority Leader Nic Kipke. “There are school systems all over the world have opened safely. Maryland has prioritized teachers and education staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The safety infrastructure is in place and it is time to open schools.”



“Reopening schools has been a priority for Maryland’s families,” said House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga. “Many parents have struggled to meet the educational needs of their children during this pandemic. Students have battled a myriad of obstacles and many have fallen behind. It is hard to say how long it will take our students to recover from the lapses in their education, they must return to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...