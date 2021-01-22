At its Wednesday night meeting, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County adopted a 2021-2022 School Year Calendar that calls for classes to start on September 8, 2021, end on June 21, 2022, and restores a weeklong Easter/Spring break.

The calendar was proposed by Board President Melissa Ellis and Board Member Robert Silkworth as an alternative to the four plans previously recommended to the Board by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Calendar Committee. It does away with the traditional full days of parent-teacher conferences and replaces them with five days of either two-hour early dismissals or two-hour late arrivals for students.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held during those partial-day periods on October 21, 2021 (early dismissal), November 22, 2021 (late arrival), November 23, 2021 (early dismissal) March 7, 2022 (late arrival), and March 8, 2022 (early dismissal). The calendar also calls for schools to be closed for students on May 3, 2022, for Eid al-Fitr. That day will be a professional development day for staff.

As has been the case for many years, the 2021-2022 calendar also contains four early dismissal days to allow staff to focus on equity and the opportunity gap.

There are three days built into the calendar for inclement weather closings.

A complete calendar can be found at www.aacps.org/calendar.

FUTURE SCHOOL YEAR CALENDARS

Also this morning, the Board adopted a motion that sets the expectation for the start date of schools in future years. The Board will evaluate start dates in the following manner:

If Labor Day occurs on September 5 or later the school year would begin the preceding Monday.

If Labor Day occurs on or before September 4, the school year would begin the day after Labor Day.

The Board made clear that significant extenuating circumstances could alter this plan.

