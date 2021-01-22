“Bridge to the Community”, an Artwork by Individuals with Disabilities, is now on Display!

The “Bridge to the Community” 6ft by 4 ft mixed-media mural of the Patuxent River Shoreline was made possible by the collaborative efforts of creative individuals living with disabilities, led by local artist Linda Craven, under a partnership between Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR), Bay Community Support Services (Bay-CSS), Historic Sotterley Plantation and Greenwell Foundation.

Amy Ford, Branch Manager of the Lexington Park Library, stands beside the “Bridge to the Community” mixed-media mural that was created by individuals living with disabilities. The mural is on display at this branch of the library through the end of February 2021.

The “Bridge to the Community” mural has now been installed for viewing in the lobby of the Lexington Park Library. Shown are photos of that installation with Amy Ford, the Branch Manager of the library, along with a picture of the accompanying poster. The mural will be on display throughout January and February. Following that, it will move to the Southern Branch, Calvert County Library in Solomons to be displayed throughout March and April.

Due to COVID safety precautions, the Lexington Park Library has strict access restrictions which currently allow groups no larger than 4 people to come at any one time to see the display. Please contact the library at 301-863-8188 to make appropriate arrangements to view the mural.

Other organizations desiring to display this original artwork are asked to contact Southern Maryland Community Resources at info@somdcr.org or 301-997-8143.

