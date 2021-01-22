While Calvert Library had optimistically forecast reopening their doors for browsing and computer use on Monday, January 25, the current positivity rates have led to the decision to postpone reopening for a bit longer.

CDC guidelines indicate that there is a higher risk of transmission when positivity rates are over 8% and Calvert’s are still above that. According to Executive Director, Carrie Willson, “We continue to balance the community need for safety and the need for information and entertainment. When we know of a customer need, our staff are being incredibly resourceful in meeting that need. While we can’t let people in to browse, we have offered a large selection of materials in grab bags as a sort of mini-browsing experience.

“People needing a quiet place to work are parking in our parking lots, connecting to our Wi-Fi and working. Adding more Wi-Fi hotspots and circulating Chromebooks has filled another gap. Even so, we look forward to welcoming people back in our buildings as soon as is reasonable, stay tuned!”

All four library locations have continued to serve thousands of customers through contactless curbside pickup in January and over 20,000 items have been checked out in this way. Downloadable materials continue to be well-used and virtual events and classes well-attended. Librarians are even faxing, printing and scanning customers’ documents, a service that over 100 customers have taken advantage of in January alone. Over thirty virtual one-on-one tech classes have been taught and more than 1,000 reference questions answered.

Call any Calvert Library location for assistance or appointments. Customers can also follow and interact with library staff on Facebook and Twitter.

For the health and safety of others, if you are exhibiting symptoms of a contagious disease, especially coronavirus, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. More information about coronavirus is available in the Research & Learn section of the library website.

