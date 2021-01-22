LEONARDTOWN, MD – Parents and community members are invited to participate in a FREE Conscious Discipline virtual workshop being offered by Conscious Discipline Master Instructor Amy Speidel, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that empowers parents with skills to create a safe, connected problem-solving environment. When being a parent is on display in public or with relatives present, parents find themselves facing unique challenges. This session focuses on “in the trench” moments that require quick tools, as well as pro-active practices to set families up for success.

A pre-recorded Conscious Discipline webinar session with Amy Speidel is also available for parents to view. The webinar session may be accessed and revisited unlimited times through November 2021.

Registration is required. Please contact Lynn Trehern at pltrehern@smcps.org to register

