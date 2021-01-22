On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Anne Arundel County officers assigned to Southern District responded to an address located in the area of Jaguar Drive, Lothian Maryland in reference to a sick or injured child. Prior to arrival, Anne Arundel County Fire personnel were treating the victim who was identified as a 10-month-old-male.

Investigation indicated that the victim was having severe difficulty breathing as the child was becoming unresponsive. Fire then began providing medical care as life-saving measures were implemented.

Due to the victim’s condition, Fire personnel suspected the child may have ingested some form of opioid causing him to suffer respiratory distress. Fire personnel then administered two doses of Narcan as the child had a positive reaction and began to slightly improve medically. Due to the positive reaction to Narcan, police were made aware that the child potentially ingested some form of opioid. The child was transported to an area hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan among others, is a medication used to block the effects of opioids. It is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdoses.

On scene with the child were his parents who were positively identified as Matthew Eric Joiner Sr. a 38-year-old-male and Shelby Renee Butler a 23-year-old-female of the same address. As a result of the incident and a follow up investigation Child Abuse Detectives working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office charged the victim’s parents, with Child Neglect and Reckless Endangerment.

Charged:(No Booking photos avaible at this time)

1) Matthew Eric Joiner, Sr.

DOB: 8/13/1982

Lothian, Maryland

2) Shelby Renee Butler

DOB: 3/06/1997

Lothian, Maryland

Addiction Recovery Resource Information

The Anne Arundel County Police wants to remind its citizens there are many programs where individuals with opioid and other addictions can seek treatment thus eliminating such heartbreaking incidents as described above.

Anne Arundel County residents who need treatment for an addiction have a number of choices. Both uninsured and insured residents can contact the Anne Arundel County Treatment Referral and Resource Line at 410-222-0117 weekdays for information about certified treatment programs. Anne Arundel County Adult Addictions program operates two Opiate Addiction Treatment Centers, 410-222-0100 (North) and 410-222-6001 (South), that provide medication-assisted treatment.

The Anne Arundel County Safe Stations program was implemented on April 20, 2017 and is an innovative program that shifts barriers to treatment for those members of our community who are eager to recover from drug addiction. Persons seeking treatment for addiction can visit any police or fire station across the county, day or night, to dispose of any narcotics and/or paraphernalia and find assistance gaining access to care.

Upon arrival, the participant will undergo a medical evaluation. Should immediate medical attention be required, he or she will be transported to the appropriate medical facility. The Crisis Response Team will be notified of the participant’s transportation, and be prepared to retrieve him or her once the medical issue is resolved. If the participant does not require immediate medical attention, Crisis Response will begin working with the participant to identify the best destination for treatment.

Should a participant be barred from treatment facilities due to an active arrest warrant, the Office of the State’s Attorney will review their case and recommend that non-violent offenders be released to the care of Crisis Response. Participants will then have the ability to participate in recovery programs before addressing any outstanding legal issues. The Safe Stations program creates a unique opportunity to address the underlying behavior, the addiction that drives people to commit crimes in support of their habit. When the small window of opportunity presents itself – when someone battling addiction reaches out for help – we must act fast to get them into treatment. For more information regarding treatment and recovery services in Anne Arundel County, visit denialisdeadly.org or https://aahealth.org/where-to-get-treatment/

