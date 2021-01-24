VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (1-0) started their 2021 season with a thrilling victory over Virginia Wesleyan (0-1) this afternoon (Jan. 23). The Seahawks edged the Marlins with a final score of 70-63.

St. Mary’s College – 70, Virginia Wesleyan – 63

How it Happened

The first quarter of the game was a power struggle for both teams. Kendra Stamper was the first to score for St. Mary’s College sinking a jump shot. Virginia Wesleyan soon held a lead for the majority of the quarter. With one minute remaining, the Seahawks were down by 12 points until the efforts of Cameron Mangold and Rachel Manning . Mangold and Manning collectively contributed three points and one assist to help bring the game into the second quarter with only a nine-point deficit. The Seahawks trailed 19-10.

At the first media timeout in the second quarter, the Seahawks began to chip away at the Marlins' lead. Two back-to-back defensive rebounds from Stephanie Howell helped hold Virginia Wesleyan at 26 points while St. Mary's College was able to close the point deficit to three points. The Marlins were able to go on a six-point scoring run until Mangold made a fast-break up the court for a lay-up for her sixth point in the game. The match-up entered half time with a score of 36-28, the Seahawks trailing by 8 points.

helped hold Virginia Wesleyan at 26 points while St. Mary’s College was able to close the point deficit to three points. The Marlins were able to go on a six-point scoring run until Mangold made a fast-break up the court for a lay-up for her sixth point in the game. The match-up entered half time with a score of 36-28, the Seahawks trailing by 8 points. Stamper led the Seahawks at halftime with eleven points. Howell contributed six defensive rebounds, three points, and one assist for St. Mary’s College. During the first two quarters, the Seahawks found the most success inside the paint with 12 points total. Despite entering the third quarter behind, the Seahawks also outscored the Marlins in the second quarter 18-17.

The Seahawks were the first to get points on the board in the third quarter and quickly went on a six-point scoring run, bringing it to a two-point game. With three minutes and two seconds left in the quarter, Karon Williams drew a foul and made both free-throws to make the score tied up at 46 points. Another foul on Virginia Wesleyan allowed Howell to score one out of two free-throws giving St. Mary’s College a two-point lead. Both teams played on the offensive end, answering each other with every basket scored. However, the Marlins took the lead entering the final quarter, 52-50.

It was Williams driving lay-up in the paint to bring the Seahawks into their stride. St. Mary's College went on a nine-point scoring run taking a seven-point lead on the Marlins. In the final minute and 44 seconds of the game, St. Mary's College played unified defense to hold Virginia Wesleyan at 63 points and was able to put up three more points before the final buzzer.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outscored the Marlins in the second, third, and fourth quarters of the game. St. Mary’s College scored 22 points compared to Virginia Wesleyan’s 11 points. Williams truly turned it on in the second half of the game scoring 18 points total and leading the team in points.

Emmy German and Mangold tied this evening in assists, leading the team with two apiece. Howell led the Seahawks in rebounds with eight total.

Manning, Mangold, and Cassidy Kupchinskas tallied one block each. Williams and German hustled for a team-best four steal apiece.

tallied one block each. Williams and German hustled for a team-best four steal apiece. Adaje Williams led the Marlins with a double-double, collecting 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 26 at Shenandoah University | 7:00 P.M. | James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center

