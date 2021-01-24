January 22, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– During the January 21st, 2021 Town Council meeting the Mayor and Town Council passed Resolution R-21-1, a Resolution of the Town of Chesapeake Beach to establish December 3rd as “SENATE PRESIDENT EMERITUS THOMAS V. MIKE MILLER, JR. DAY”.

RESOLUTION R-21-1 A RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF CHESAPEAKE BEACH TO ESTABLISH DECEMBER 3 AS SENATE PRESIDENT EMERITUS THOMAS V. MIKE MILLER, JR DAY

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was born in Clinton, MD on December 3, 1942.

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was the President of the Maryland Senate for 33 years.

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was a member of the Maryland State Legislature for 50 years.

WHEREAS, On September 21, 2000, the Mayor and Town Council proclaimed then Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. an “Honorary Citizen of Chesapeake Beach”.

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was a long time resident of Chesapeake Beach and Calvert County, Maryland.

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was, for many decades, the primary advocate and sponsor in the Maryland State Legislature for improvements and projects in the Town of Chesapeake Beach.

WHEREAS, Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. was a true friend and colleague of the Citizens of the Town of Chesapeake Beach.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Town Council of Chesapeake Beach that December 3 of every year shall be Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Day in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Executed by Patrick J. Mahoney- Mayor, Valerie L. Beaudin-Councilwoman, Lawrence P. Jaworski-Councilman, Derek J. Favret- Councilman, Gregory J. Morris- Councilman, L. Charles Fink-Councilman, Keith L. Pardieck-Councilman

