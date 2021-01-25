Prince Frederick, MD, Jan 22, 2021 – The Calvert Education Association, representing teachers and other certificated personnel employed by Calvert County Public Schools, congratulates Board of Education President Inez Claggett and Vice President Pamela Cousins for recent state-wide awards and recognition from the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) at their 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

“We prioritize high quality and equitable public education, and we are grateful for the work by President Claggett and Vice President Cousins in their pursuit of a more just society,” said CEA President Dona Ostenso.

Claggett received the Minority Recognition Award for Leadership, given for “outstanding contributions on a sustained basis rather than only those performed in a single exceptional service deed.”

MSEA said of Claggett: “Under her leadership there has been a sea of change in accountability of the school system, not just to the BOE but to community stakeholders, including educators, and increased participation in the democratic process by her invitation. She has promoted transparency in the budget process, and, pursued social and racial equity as primary goals for improvement within the school system.”

Cousins received the Minority Recognition Award for Community, given to an individual who provides individual support to students, educational employees and parents; advocates for public education and equity issues, and has consistently given leadership, long hours and loyalty to pursing high quality public education.

MSEA said Cousins implemented “policy changes that reflect racial equity, and has led the charge around removing the existence of bias and inequity within the school system.”

