In accordance with Governor Larry Hogan’s guidance to open schools for hybrid instruction by March 1, Calvert County Public Schools has announced that schools will reopen for students in special populations and those in pre-K through Grade 2 on February 8. Fully virtual instruction will continue for students whose families chose that model. Dates for the return of other grade bands will be released in the coming weeks.

The February 8 start date for students in special populations includes:

Those who attended face-to-face programs at the Career and Technology Academy;

Eligible elementary school students with IEPs and secondary school students on an alternate standards framework, including those at Calvert Country School, who attended school for in-person instruction in December 2020; and

English Language Learners who attended school for in-person instruction in December 2020.

When hybrid instruction for students in pre-K through Grade 2 resumes on February 8, students in Cohort A will attend, while students in Cohort B will learn remotely. Cohort B students will return to school on February 16, and Cohort A will participate in virtual instruction that week.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Given the new guidance from the Governor, State Superintendent, and Maryland Department of Health, we’re going to try to get back to our plan. This is especially important for those programs that have been used to being in the buildings. Of course, we will continue to require mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing. Decisions for the next groups scheduled for hybrid will be determined later.”

Like this: Like Loading...