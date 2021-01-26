WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone today in announcing more than $1.17 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools and higher education institutions across Maryland.
Funding comes from the bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in late December.
“This urgently needed relief will help provide students, educators and support professionals with more resources to improve learning and educational services, and help Maryland school districts cover the significant costs they have borne throughout this pandemic,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland remains committed to securing additional federal resources to ensure students and educators can keep learning safely.”
Funding includes:
- K-12 Schools ($868,771,000): For the Maryland State Department of Education to support statewide education activities and for Maryland’s 24 school districts to accommodate the educational needs of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct support for low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care.
- Higher Education ($309,025,964): To help institutions across Maryland cover lost revenue, support the transition to online learning and help students pay for food, housing, health care and child care expenses. (Additional funding dedicated to Maryland HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions will be announced in the coming days.)
See below for complete breakdowns of the federal grant funding.
|K-12 Schools
|Local School System
|Funding Allocations
|Allegany County Public Schools
|$11,278,218
|Anne Arundel County Public Schools
|$48,393,505
|Baltimore City Public Schools
|$197,474,401
|Baltimore County Public Schools
|$96,638,621
|Calvert County Public Schools
|$5,098,466
|Caroline County Public Schools
|$6,096,016
|Carroll County Public Schools
|$7,491,743
|Cecil County Public Schools
|$12,391,716
|Charles County Public Schools
|$13,743,730
|Dorchester County Public Schools
|$7,775,682
|Frederick County Public Schools
|$16,879,062
|Garrett County Public Schools
|$3,986,847
|Harford County Public Schools
|$18,905,691
|Howard County Public Schools
|$19,371,973
|Kent County Public Schools
|$2,330,154
|Montgomery County Public Schools
|$112,233,764
|Prince George’s County Public Schools
|$122,234,704
|Queen Anne’s County Public Schools
|$3,026,041
|St. Mary’s County Public Schools
|$11,611,000
|Somerset County Public Schools
|$6,009,403
|Talbot County Public Schools
|$3,665,774
|Washington County Public Schools
|$24,618,365
|Wicomico County Public Schools
|$21,093,070
|Worcester County Public Schools
|$6,406,920
|Total for MD School Districts
|$778,754,866
|Maryland State Department of Education
|$86,877,124
|Higher Education Institutions
|School
|Total Allocation
|Minimum Amount Dedicated for Students
|University System of Maryland Institutions
|Bowie State University
|$10,788,569
|$3,298,123
|Coppin State University
|$4,822,740
|$1,363,953
|Frostburg State University
|$6,416,427
|$1,962,520
|Salisbury University
|$9,493,680
|$2,979,729
|Towson University
|$27,802,351
|$8,667,926
|University of Baltimore
|$4,240,961
|$1,162,973
|University of MD, Baltimore
|$2,965,115
|$1,038,952
|UMBC
|$15,200,168
|$4,657,829
|University of MD, College Park
|$32,838,845
|$10,745,357
|UMES
|$5,476,295
|$1,771,183
|UM Global Campus
|$17,500,109
|$5,299,192
|Public Colleges and Universities
|Morgan State University
|$14,278,129
|$4,631,796
|St. Mary’s College
|$1,716,025
|$586,878
|Maryland Community Colleges
|Allegany College of MD
|$3,023,670
|$747,083
|Anne Arundel Community College
|$9,667,547
|$2,157,673
|Baltimore City Community College
|$6,576,135
|$1,438,078
|Carroll Community College
|$2,336,256
|$552,441
|Cecil College
|$2,282,889
|$557,812
|Chesapeake College
|$2,135,148
|$458,767
|College of Southern MD
|$5,480,447
|$1,289,511
|CCBC
|$21,419,784
|$4,674,935
|Frederick Community College
|$4,147,691
|$925,945
|Garrett College
|$947,671
|$252,496
|Hagerstown Community College
|$5,202,597
|$1,179,157
|Harford Community College
|$5,126,050
|$1,171,832
|Howard Community College
|$10,064,936
|$2,400,050
|Montgomery College
|$23,080,761
|$5,497,875
|Prince George’s Community College
|$14,714,347
|$3,210,894
|Wor-Wic Community College
|$4,183,209
|$930,447
|Private, Non-Profit Colleges and Universities
|Capitol Technology University
|$531,807
|$144,333
|Goucher College
|$2,465,931
|$787,662
|Hood College
|$1,998,556
|$632,642
|Johns Hopkins University
|$9,496,212
|$3,133,470
|Loyola University
|$3,800,541
|$1,306,230
|Maryland Institute College of Art
|$1,985,633
|$659,311
|Maryland University of Integrative Health
|$134,889
|$45,945
|McDaniel College
|$2,549,733
|$814,768
|Mount St. Mary’s University
|$2,584,181
|$839,010
|Notre Dame of Maryland University
|$1,687,957
|$484,725
|St. John’s College
|$571,777
|$199,178
|Stevenson University
|$4,005,614
|$1,249,872
|Washington Adventist University
|$1,602,392
|$402,779
|Washington College
|$1,494,341
|$523,699
|Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore
|$187,848
|$62,066
|Total for Maryland Higher Education Institutions
|$309,025,964
|Total for Maryland Higher Education Students
|$86,897,097