WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone today in announcing more than $1.17 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools and higher education institutions across Maryland.

Funding comes from the bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in late December.

“This urgently needed relief will help provide students, educators and support professionals with more resources to improve learning and educational services, and help Maryland school districts cover the significant costs they have borne throughout this pandemic,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland remains committed to securing additional federal resources to ensure students and educators can keep learning safely.”

Funding includes:

  • K-12 Schools ($868,771,000): For the Maryland State Department of Education to support statewide education activities and for Maryland’s 24 school districts to accommodate the educational needs of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct support for low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care.
  • Higher Education ($309,025,964): To help institutions across Maryland cover lost revenue, support the transition to online learning and help students pay for food, housing, health care and child care expenses. (Additional funding dedicated to Maryland HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions will be announced in the coming days.)

See below for complete breakdowns of the federal grant funding.

K-12 Schools
Local School SystemFunding Allocations
Allegany County Public Schools$11,278,218
Anne Arundel County Public Schools$48,393,505
Baltimore City Public Schools$197,474,401
Baltimore County Public Schools$96,638,621
Calvert County Public Schools$5,098,466
Caroline County Public Schools$6,096,016
Carroll County Public Schools$7,491,743
Cecil County Public Schools$12,391,716
Charles County Public Schools$13,743,730
Dorchester County Public Schools$7,775,682
Frederick County Public Schools$16,879,062
Garrett County Public Schools$3,986,847
Harford County Public Schools$18,905,691
Howard County Public Schools$19,371,973
Kent County Public Schools$2,330,154
Montgomery County Public Schools$112,233,764
Prince George’s County Public Schools$122,234,704
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools$3,026,041
St. Mary’s County Public Schools$11,611,000
Somerset County Public Schools$6,009,403
Talbot County Public Schools$3,665,774
Washington County Public Schools$24,618,365
Wicomico County Public Schools$21,093,070
Worcester County Public Schools$6,406,920
Total for MD School Districts$778,754,866
Maryland State Department of Education$86,877,124
Higher Education Institutions
SchoolTotal AllocationMinimum Amount Dedicated for Students
University System of Maryland Institutions
Bowie State University$10,788,569$3,298,123
Coppin State University$4,822,740$1,363,953
Frostburg State University$6,416,427$1,962,520
Salisbury University$9,493,680$2,979,729
Towson University$27,802,351$8,667,926
University of Baltimore$4,240,961$1,162,973
University of MD, Baltimore$2,965,115$1,038,952
UMBC$15,200,168$4,657,829
University of MD, College Park$32,838,845$10,745,357
UMES$5,476,295$1,771,183
UM Global Campus$17,500,109$5,299,192
Public Colleges and Universities
Morgan State University$14,278,129$4,631,796
St. Mary’s College$1,716,025$586,878
Maryland Community Colleges
Allegany College of MD$3,023,670$747,083
Anne Arundel Community College$9,667,547$2,157,673
Baltimore City Community College$6,576,135$1,438,078
Carroll Community College$2,336,256$552,441
Cecil College$2,282,889$557,812
Chesapeake College$2,135,148$458,767
College of Southern MD$5,480,447$1,289,511
CCBC$21,419,784$4,674,935
Frederick Community College$4,147,691$925,945
Garrett College$947,671$252,496
Hagerstown Community College$5,202,597$1,179,157
Harford Community College$5,126,050$1,171,832
Howard Community College$10,064,936$2,400,050
Montgomery College$23,080,761$5,497,875
Prince George’s Community College$14,714,347$3,210,894
Wor-Wic Community College$4,183,209$930,447
Private, Non-Profit Colleges and Universities
Capitol Technology University$531,807$144,333
Goucher College$2,465,931$787,662
Hood College$1,998,556$632,642
Johns Hopkins University$9,496,212$3,133,470
Loyola University$3,800,541$1,306,230
Maryland Institute College of Art$1,985,633$659,311
Maryland University of Integrative Health$134,889$45,945
McDaniel College$2,549,733$814,768
Mount St. Mary’s University$2,584,181$839,010
Notre Dame of Maryland University$1,687,957$484,725
St. John’s College$571,777$199,178
Stevenson University$4,005,614$1,249,872
Washington Adventist University$1,602,392$402,779
Washington College$1,494,341$523,699
Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore$187,848$62,066
Total for Maryland Higher Education Institutions$309,025,964
Total for Maryland Higher Education Students$86,897,097

