WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone today in announcing more than $1.17 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools and higher education institutions across Maryland.



Funding comes from the bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in late December.



“This urgently needed relief will help provide students, educators and support professionals with more resources to improve learning and educational services, and help Maryland school districts cover the significant costs they have borne throughout this pandemic,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland remains committed to securing additional federal resources to ensure students and educators can keep learning safely.”



Funding includes:

K-12 Schools ($868,771,000): For the Maryland State Department of Education to support statewide education activities and for Maryland’s 24 school districts to accommodate the educational needs of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct support for low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care.

For the Maryland State Department of Education to support statewide education activities and for Maryland’s 24 school districts to accommodate the educational needs of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct support for low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care. Higher Education ($309,025,964): To help institutions across Maryland cover lost revenue, support the transition to online learning and help students pay for food, housing, health care and child care expenses. (Additional funding dedicated to Maryland HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions will be announced in the coming days.)



See below for complete breakdowns of the federal grant funding.

K-12 Schools Local School System Funding Allocations Allegany County Public Schools $11,278,218 Anne Arundel County Public Schools $48,393,505 Baltimore City Public Schools $197,474,401 Baltimore County Public Schools $96,638,621 Calvert County Public Schools $5,098,466 Caroline County Public Schools $6,096,016 Carroll County Public Schools $7,491,743 Cecil County Public Schools $12,391,716 Charles County Public Schools $13,743,730 Dorchester County Public Schools $7,775,682 Frederick County Public Schools $16,879,062 Garrett County Public Schools $3,986,847 Harford County Public Schools $18,905,691 Howard County Public Schools $19,371,973 Kent County Public Schools $2,330,154 Montgomery County Public Schools $112,233,764 Prince George’s County Public Schools $122,234,704 Queen Anne’s County Public Schools $3,026,041 St. Mary’s County Public Schools $11,611,000 Somerset County Public Schools $6,009,403 Talbot County Public Schools $3,665,774 Washington County Public Schools $24,618,365 Wicomico County Public Schools $21,093,070 Worcester County Public Schools $6,406,920 Total for MD School Districts $778,754,866 Maryland State Department of Education $86,877,124

Higher Education Institutions School Total Allocation Minimum Amount Dedicated for Students University System of Maryland Institutions Bowie State University $10,788,569 $3,298,123 Coppin State University $4,822,740 $1,363,953 Frostburg State University $6,416,427 $1,962,520 Salisbury University $9,493,680 $2,979,729 Towson University $27,802,351 $8,667,926 University of Baltimore $4,240,961 $1,162,973 University of MD, Baltimore $2,965,115 $1,038,952 UMBC $15,200,168 $4,657,829 University of MD, College Park $32,838,845 $10,745,357 UMES $5,476,295 $1,771,183 UM Global Campus $17,500,109 $5,299,192 Public Colleges and Universities Morgan State University $14,278,129 $4,631,796 St. Mary’s College $1,716,025 $586,878 Maryland Community Colleges Allegany College of MD $3,023,670 $747,083 Anne Arundel Community College $9,667,547 $2,157,673 Baltimore City Community College $6,576,135 $1,438,078 Carroll Community College $2,336,256 $552,441 Cecil College $2,282,889 $557,812 Chesapeake College $2,135,148 $458,767 College of Southern MD $5,480,447 $1,289,511 CCBC $21,419,784 $4,674,935 Frederick Community College $4,147,691 $925,945 Garrett College $947,671 $252,496 Hagerstown Community College $5,202,597 $1,179,157 Harford Community College $5,126,050 $1,171,832 Howard Community College $10,064,936 $2,400,050 Montgomery College $23,080,761 $5,497,875 Prince George’s Community College $14,714,347 $3,210,894 Wor-Wic Community College $4,183,209 $930,447 Private, Non-Profit Colleges and Universities Capitol Technology University $531,807 $144,333 Goucher College $2,465,931 $787,662 Hood College $1,998,556 $632,642 Johns Hopkins University $9,496,212 $3,133,470 Loyola University $3,800,541 $1,306,230 Maryland Institute College of Art $1,985,633 $659,311 Maryland University of Integrative Health $134,889 $45,945 McDaniel College $2,549,733 $814,768 Mount St. Mary’s University $2,584,181 $839,010 Notre Dame of Maryland University $1,687,957 $484,725 St. John’s College $571,777 $199,178 Stevenson University $4,005,614 $1,249,872 Washington Adventist University $1,602,392 $402,779 Washington College $1,494,341 $523,699 Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore $187,848 $62,066 Total for Maryland Higher Education Institutions $309,025,964 Total for Maryland Higher Education Students $86,897,097

