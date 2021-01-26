Charles County is pleased to announce that the 2020 Annual Report and Year in Review video are available online for public viewing. The Annual Report and Year in Review video offer a comprehensive look back at 2020.

The report shares the county’s accomplishments in the areas of education, health, public safety, and quality of life. The video is a look back on key milestones that were achieved in 2020, including:

County’s efforts to work together to during the COVID pandemic

2020 U.S. Census

Climate Change initiatives

Mallows Bay designation as a National Marine Sanctuary

Opening of the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center

A $2.9 million broadband grant

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/AnnualReport, to view or download a Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the 2020 Annual Report or to view the Year in Review video. Adobe Reader is required to view PDF files.

