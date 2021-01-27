PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 26, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division, is working with staff from the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant to encourage residents, especially those who live south of Prince Frederick, to take part in a short emergency planning survey.

Information gathered from the survey will help improve local emergency management strategies and future emergency responses. The survey should only be taken once per household and by those 18 years of age or older.

To complete the survey, please go to http://CCNPPsurvey.kld.engineering before March 31, 2021.

For more information, please contact the Calvert County Office of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2302 or email OEM@calvertcountymd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...