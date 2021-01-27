WINCHESTER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (1-1) fell this evening (Jan. 26) to Old Dominion Athletic Conference member, Shenandoah University (1-1). The final score was 81-59 in favor of the Hornets.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 59, Shenandoah – 81

How it Happened

Shenandoah took a quick lead this evening going on a six-point scoring run at the beginning of the first quarter. Karon Williams was the first to get points on the board for the Seahawks, clearing a three-point shot to get the momentum going. The Hornets were able to hold a lead despite the Seahawks’ defensive efforts. Kendra Stamper drew a foul allowing her to make one of two foul shots, which was followed by Williams sinking another three-point shot. This brought the score to a two-point deficit, keeping St. Mary’s College within striking distance of the Shenandoah lead. Williams led the Seahawks in scoring with eight points in the first quarter.

was the first to get points on the board for the Seahawks, clearing a three-point shot to get the momentum going. The Hornets were able to hold a lead despite the Seahawks’ defensive efforts. drew a foul allowing her to make one of two foul shots, which was followed by Williams sinking another three-point shot. This brought the score to a two-point deficit, keeping St. Mary’s College within striking distance of the Shenandoah lead. Williams led the Seahawks in scoring with eight points in the first quarter. The Hornets had an early five-point scoring run in the second quarter. Once again, Williams answered back with a three-point shot off of an assist from Rachel Manning that started with a defensive rebound from Emmey German . With just over three minutes remaining, Stamper sunk a jump shot from outside of the paint bringing it to a tied game at 26 points. Shenandoah finished off the quarter with a five-point scoring run. The game entered halftime with a score of 34-28.

that started with a defensive rebound from . With just over three minutes remaining, Stamper sunk a jump shot from outside of the paint bringing it to a tied game at 26 points. Shenandoah finished off the quarter with a five-point scoring run. The game entered halftime with a score of 34-28. Williams entered the second half leading St. Mary’s College with 15 total points. Stephanie Howell contributed five points and two defensive rebounds. The Hornets once again started the third quarter strong with a seven-point scoring run. The Seahawks continued to stay aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and made their way to the charity stripe in the final quarter. The game entered the final quarter with the Hornets leading, 55-38.

contributed five points and two defensive rebounds. The Hornets once again started the third quarter strong with a seven-point scoring run. The Seahawks continued to stay aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and made their way to the charity stripe in the final quarter. The game entered the final quarter with the Hornets leading, 55-38. St. Mary’s College kept pace with Shenandoah despite the score deficit. The Seahawks were able to take on a nine-point scoring run, leaving Shenandoah with a 15 point lead. Stamper led the team in points in the fourth quarter with nine total. Alongside Stamper, Williams added six points and German contributed three. A late scoring run in the quarter for the Hornets brought the score to 81-59 in Shenandoah’s favor.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Williams led the team in scoring once again, recording 21 total. Williams also contributed three defensive rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Stamper was good for second on the team in scoring with 15 points and one assist.

German was third in scoring with nine points and also contributed one rebound, two assists, and one steal. Cassidy Kupchinskas contributed defensively with five rebounds this evening.

contributed defensively with five rebounds this evening. Ragan Johnson for the Hornets had a double-double this evening with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 30 at Southern Virginia University | 2:00 P.M. | Knight Arena & Stoddard Center

Like this: Like Loading...