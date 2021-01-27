LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s have recognized more than 250 volunteers who serve on various county boards, committees and commissions. The annual recognition highlights the collaborative approach between Commissioners and members of the community.

St. Mary’s County Boards, Committees exist to provide insight on community issues by gathering people of expertise to formally discuss and examine topics. These boards then provide invaluable communication to public officials. St. Mary’s County has more than four dozen boards, committees and commissions that meet regularly.

Commissioner President Rand Guy said, “These volunteers are essential to the mission of St. Mary’s County Government to serve its citizens faithfully, and I commend those who have given of their time and talents.”

To explore and volunteer for a St. Mary’s County Board, Committee or Commission, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards.

Those recognized are listed below.

Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry BoardsScott C. Bacon
Bonnie Browne
Lynn Klug
Phil  Langley
Robert L. Lumpkins
Charlie W. Mattingly
Richard A. Polk
Stephen T. Reeves
Patrick Russell
Michael Sirk
Ronald E. Verbos
Joseph W. Wood
  Adult Public Guardianship Review BoardMike Brown
Dr Joseph L. DeVitis
Dr. Rene E. Grace
Sherry L. Pierce
Thomas Stokel
Kathleen Werner
  Airport Advisory BoardJames E. Alexander
Albert R. Babcock
Bryan Barthelme, Jr.
George Hill
Carrie Kelly
Ted Klapka
Robert M. Lightstone
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Henri Sahut
Robert Zaorski
  Animal Control Advisory CommitteeCesar Afanador
Drema Ballengee-Grunst
Aubrey Briggs
Melinda Brown
Melissa Carnes
Dr. David Langford
Dr. Patricia M Richardson
Rita Weaver  Board of AppealsGuy Bradley
John Brown
Lynn Delahay
Rich Richardson
Daniel F. Ichniowski
Wayne Miedzinski
George Allan Hayden
  Board of Trustees Museum DivisionBryan Barthelme Sr.
Michael L. Blackwell
Dr. Walter Boswell
Dr. Catherine Bowes
Michael Brown
Peter D. Butt
Amy M Davis
Dr. Regina M. Faden
Robin Finnacom
Lynn Fitrell
Laura Friess
Victor Govier
Karla A. Langhus
Mary J. Pettit
Eleanor F. Slater
Dale Springer
Building Code Board of AppealsWayne Hunt
James (Danny) Johnson
Michael J. Mummaugh
Stephen Wilson
  Commission for WomenKimberly Bannister
Olivia Bossert
Jazmine A. Bottoms
Wanda Brown
Joanna Colvin
Carolyn Guy
Marta Kelsey
Juanita Nether
Norma Pipkin
Taylor R. Spencer
Catherine A. Stewart
Katherine M. Stone
Kathleen Werner
  Commission on AgingAnnmarie K. Abell
Joseph M. Adams, Sr.
Dr. Walter Boswell
Linda Fry
Carolyn Guy
Virginia Morris
Gail Murdock
Omonigho O. Olumese
Janet J. Perryman
Rev. Keith B. Schukraft
  Commission on People with DisabilitiesIan Fairclough
Susie Fowler
Jaclyn Hall
Brad Hamlet
Barbara G. Hess
Philip E. Horne
Jennifer Rudolph
Sheryl St. Clair
John Stober
Kegan Zimmerman
  Commission on the EnvironmentMolly Boron
Thomas Brewer
Norman L. Dean, Jr.
Melissa R. Rodriguez
George Thompson
Kristen Whitesell
Steven W. Woodburn
  Compensation Review CommissionPat Dolan
Maria Icaza
Tom Jarboe
Caroline King
Mary Ann Murray
John K. Parlett, Jr.
Scott Randall
Economic Development CommissionJohn Barr, Jr.
Laura Clarke
Lisa Creason
Philip Dorsey
William R. Hall, III
Dr. Tracy Harris
Barbara Ives
Phil Langley
Tristan J. Marino
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Theresa Mitchell
Tom Sanders
Elizabeth C. Torgerson
Ronald E. Verbos
  Electrical Examiners BoardRon Derby
Donald Haskin
James (Danny) Johnson
Ronald L Phetteplace
Robert Spence
  Elms Advisory Committee
George Baroniak
Charles Cameron
  Emergency Services BoardJason Adams
Gary Bell
Shawn Davidson
Stephen Facini
James M. Mattingly, III
J. A. Nelson
Ernest Rogers
Peter (Rocky) Woodburn
  Ethics CommissionRev. Lawrence H. Crabtree
Dr. Joseph L. DeVitis
Jean-Marie H. Hansen
Kathleen Mcclernan-Walz
Joseph I. Russell
David Willenborg
  Family Violence Coordinating CouncilTania Ceasar
Annie Kenny
  Historic Preservation Commission
Robert J. Hurry
Eve Love
Ginger A Newman-Askew
Peter LaPorte
Craig Lukezic
Kent Randell
Teresa Wilson
  Housing Authority BoardsRoy Alvey
Michelle Armsworthy
Michael Bellis
Joshua Brewster
Tina Dean
Erin M Ramos
Natalie Weech
Alexis Zoss
Human Relations CommissionJoshua Brewster
Vante Burkes
Joanna Colvin
Amy M. Davis
Adrianne M. Dillahunt
Cheremie Frisby-Spencer
Steve Hall
Max Levasseur
Ashley M Raley
Sean M. Wickers
  Length of Service Award ProgramMary Ann Murray
  Library Board of TrusteesCarolyn Guy
James Hanley
Sandra P. Hauenstein
Carolyn Beth Roth
Tressa Setlak
John Walters
Janice Walthour
  Local Management BoardAnna N. Cotton
Troy E. Cowan
Michael Dunn
Robin T. Johnson
  Metropolitan Commission BoardRoy Alvey
Dale Antosh
Bryan Barthelme, Sr.
Keith Dugan
Rudolph K. Fairfax Jr.
Alice Gaskins
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Joseph I. Russell
Robert Russell
George Thompson
 Planning CommissionMerl Evans
Joseph C. Fazekas
William R. Hall, III
Caroline King
Patricia Robrecht
Joseph A. St. Clair
Kim Summers
James Thompson
Joseph L. Van Kirk
  Plumbing Fuel Gas BoardDaniel Garrison
Richard Montgomery
Bernard Taylor
  Recreation and Parks BoardDouglas Bellis
Christine M. Kaila
Patrick Murphy
Thomas Nelson
Chanda Norton
Fred J. Parker
Tara Shade
Joshua Shaffer
Gregory E. Weaver
Kathryn B. Weatherly
Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s CountyMary Ann Murray
  Social Services BoardMichael L. Blackwell
Richard Buckler
Adam Dyson
Thomas A. Hedderich
Margaux F. Keller
Terry Prochnow
Alycia E. Stack
Annette Wood
  Solar Task Force Dr. Michael Cain
Bonnie Kelnberger
Jeffrey Shaw
Bryan Thomas Sr.
George Thompson
  Transportation Advisory CommitteeLaura E. Carrington
Adam L. Dyson
Lemuel Proctor
Thomas Rogers
  Tri County Animal ShelterDiane Harris
Robert S. Mcgann
  Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory BoardTerry Black
Peter Delman
Thomas Dixon
Patrick E. Dugan
Bernard T. Kneeland Jr.
David Phalen
Gregory E. Weaver
Thomas Schumacher
 
Youth Advisory CommitteeMahree E. Annan
Taylor L. Berry
Mary Fearns
Marcia E Greenberg
Joshua R. Guy
Mykayla K. Hayden
Zachary N. Hill
Lamont M. Lee, Sr.
Rebeka Meja
Maria L Sokolowski
Donovan E Weekley
Marsha L Williams
  YMCA Local Exploratory Committee
Catherine A. Askey
Captain John Brabazon
Mike Brown
Ashleigh Dufresne
Jenna N. Guzman
Tyrone Harris
Beverly B. Johnston
Monika Lee
Omonigho O. Olumese
John K. Parlett Jr.
Bennett G. Wilson

