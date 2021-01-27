LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s have recognized more than 250 volunteers who serve on various county boards, committees and commissions. The annual recognition highlights the collaborative approach between Commissioners and members of the community.

St. Mary’s County Boards, Committees exist to provide insight on community issues by gathering people of expertise to formally discuss and examine topics. These boards then provide invaluable communication to public officials. St. Mary’s County has more than four dozen boards, committees and commissions that meet regularly.

Commissioner President Rand Guy said, “These volunteers are essential to the mission of St. Mary’s County Government to serve its citizens faithfully, and I commend those who have given of their time and talents.”

To explore and volunteer for a St. Mary’s County Board, Committee or Commission, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards.

Those recognized are listed below.

Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry BoardsScott C. Bacon Bonnie Browne Lynn Klug Phil Langley Robert L. Lumpkins Charlie W. Mattingly Richard A. Polk Stephen T. Reeves Patrick Russell Michael Sirk Ronald E. Verbos Joseph W. Wood Adult Public Guardianship Review BoardMike Brown Dr Joseph L. DeVitis Dr. Rene E. Grace Sherry L. Pierce Thomas Stokel Kathleen Werner Airport Advisory BoardJames E. Alexander Albert R. Babcock Bryan Barthelme, Jr. George Hill Carrie Kelly Ted Klapka Robert M. Lightstone Gerald Edward Meyerman Henri Sahut Robert Zaorski Animal Control Advisory CommitteeCesar Afanador Drema Ballengee-Grunst Aubrey Briggs Melinda Brown Melissa Carnes Dr. David Langford Dr. Patricia M Richardson Rita Weaver Board of AppealsGuy Bradley John Brown Lynn Delahay Rich Richardson Daniel F. Ichniowski Wayne Miedzinski George Allan Hayden Board of Trustees Museum DivisionBryan Barthelme Sr. Michael L. Blackwell Dr. Walter Boswell Dr. Catherine Bowes Michael Brown Peter D. Butt Amy M Davis Dr. Regina M. Faden Robin Finnacom Lynn Fitrell Laura Friess Victor Govier Karla A. Langhus Mary J. Pettit Eleanor F. Slater Dale Springer

Building Code Board of AppealsWayne Hunt James (Danny) Johnson Michael J. Mummaugh Stephen Wilson Commission for WomenKimberly Bannister Olivia Bossert Jazmine A. Bottoms Wanda Brown Joanna Colvin Carolyn Guy Marta Kelsey Juanita Nether Norma Pipkin Taylor R. Spencer Catherine A. Stewart Katherine M. Stone Kathleen Werner Commission on AgingAnnmarie K. Abell Joseph M. Adams, Sr. Dr. Walter Boswell Linda Fry Carolyn Guy Virginia Morris Gail Murdock Omonigho O. Olumese Janet J. Perryman Rev. Keith B. Schukraft Commission on People with DisabilitiesIan Fairclough Susie Fowler Jaclyn Hall Brad Hamlet Barbara G. Hess Philip E. Horne Jennifer Rudolph Sheryl St. Clair John Stober Kegan Zimmerman Commission on the EnvironmentMolly Boron Thomas Brewer Norman L. Dean, Jr. Melissa R. Rodriguez George Thompson Kristen Whitesell Steven W. Woodburn Compensation Review CommissionPat Dolan Maria Icaza Tom Jarboe Caroline King Mary Ann Murray John K. Parlett, Jr. Scott Randall

Economic Development CommissionJohn Barr, Jr. Laura Clarke Lisa Creason Philip Dorsey William R. Hall, III Dr. Tracy Harris Barbara Ives Phil Langley Tristan J. Marino Gerald Edward Meyerman Theresa Mitchell Tom Sanders Elizabeth C. Torgerson Ronald E. Verbos Electrical Examiners BoardRon Derby Donald Haskin James (Danny) Johnson Ronald L Phetteplace Robert Spence Elms Advisory Committee George Baroniak Charles Cameron Emergency Services BoardJason Adams Gary Bell Shawn Davidson Stephen Facini James M. Mattingly, III J. A. Nelson Ernest Rogers Peter (Rocky) Woodburn Ethics CommissionRev. Lawrence H. Crabtree Dr. Joseph L. DeVitis Jean-Marie H. Hansen Kathleen Mcclernan-Walz Joseph I. Russell David Willenborg Family Violence Coordinating CouncilTania Ceasar Annie Kenny Historic Preservation Commission Robert J. Hurry Eve Love Ginger A Newman-Askew Peter LaPorte Craig Lukezic Kent Randell Teresa Wilson Housing Authority BoardsRoy Alvey Michelle Armsworthy Michael Bellis Joshua Brewster Tina Dean Erin M Ramos Natalie Weech Alexis Zoss

Human Relations CommissionJoshua Brewster Vante Burkes Joanna Colvin Amy M. Davis Adrianne M. Dillahunt Cheremie Frisby-Spencer Steve Hall Max Levasseur Ashley M Raley Sean M. Wickers Length of Service Award ProgramMary Ann Murray Library Board of TrusteesCarolyn Guy James Hanley Sandra P. Hauenstein Carolyn Beth Roth Tressa Setlak John Walters Janice Walthour Local Management BoardAnna N. Cotton Troy E. Cowan Michael Dunn Robin T. Johnson Metropolitan Commission BoardRoy Alvey Dale Antosh Bryan Barthelme, Sr. Keith Dugan Rudolph K. Fairfax Jr. Alice Gaskins Gerald Edward Meyerman Joseph I. Russell Robert Russell George Thompson Planning CommissionMerl Evans Joseph C. Fazekas William R. Hall, III Caroline King Patricia Robrecht Joseph A. St. Clair Kim Summers James Thompson Joseph L. Van Kirk Plumbing Fuel Gas BoardDaniel Garrison Richard Montgomery Bernard Taylor Recreation and Parks BoardDouglas Bellis Christine M. Kaila Patrick Murphy Thomas Nelson Chanda Norton Fred J. Parker Tara Shade Joshua Shaffer Gregory E. Weaver Kathryn B. Weatherly

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s CountyMary Ann Murray Social Services BoardMichael L. Blackwell Richard Buckler Adam Dyson Thomas A. Hedderich Margaux F. Keller Terry Prochnow Alycia E. Stack Annette Wood Solar Task Force Dr. Michael Cain Bonnie Kelnberger Jeffrey Shaw Bryan Thomas Sr. George Thompson Transportation Advisory CommitteeLaura E. Carrington Adam L. Dyson Lemuel Proctor Thomas Rogers Tri County Animal ShelterDiane Harris Robert S. Mcgann Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory BoardTerry Black Peter Delman Thomas Dixon Patrick E. Dugan Bernard T. Kneeland Jr. David Phalen Gregory E. Weaver Thomas Schumacher Youth Advisory CommitteeMahree E. Annan Taylor L. Berry Mary Fearns Marcia E Greenberg Joshua R. Guy Mykayla K. Hayden Zachary N. Hill Lamont M. Lee, Sr. Rebeka Meja Maria L Sokolowski Donovan E Weekley Marsha L Williams YMCA Local Exploratory Committee

Catherine A. Askey Captain John Brabazon Mike Brown Ashleigh Dufresne Jenna N. Guzman Tyrone Harris Beverly B. Johnston Monika Lee Omonigho O. Olumese John K. Parlett Jr. Bennett G. Wilson

Like this: Like Loading...