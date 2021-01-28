ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland providers have now administered nearly 450,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, after reporting more than 30,000 doses administered on Wednesday.

“While the speed of vaccinations continues to increase, and our distribution network continues to expand, our supply from the federal government remains extremely limited,” said Governor Hogan. “I ask Marylanders to remain patient with providers as we work with the Biden administration to secure more doses for the state.”

Data Breakdown

Maryland providers have administered a total of 449,916 doses, including 30,337 doses reported on Wednesday. Providers have administered 65.6% of first doses allocated to Maryland by the federal government.



The state's seven-day average for daily doses administered is 22,135 —a 64.2% increase over the last two weeks. According to Bloomberg, Maryland's daily rate of doses administered is the 17th highest in the country.



Maryland hospitals have administered 71.2% of first doses received, and local health departments have administered 75.7% of first doses received. Through their federal contract, CVS and Walgreens have now administered 62.6% of doses received for Maryland nursing homes.

Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard is updated every morning during the 10 a.m. hour at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Vaccination Updates

Supply remains extremely limited : more than 2 million Marylanders are now eligible to receive vaccines, but the federal government is only providing the state with approximately 10,000 first doses per day.



There are now more than 100 active vaccination providers across the state, including hospitals, pharmacies, and local health departments. To find information about providers in your area, go to covidvax.maryland.gov. Next week, the state will begin to open mass vaccination sites, starting in Prince George's County and Baltimore City.



across the state, including hospitals, pharmacies, and local health departments. To find information about providers in your area, go to covidvax.maryland.gov. Next week, the state will begin to open mass vaccination sites, starting in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City. The state continues to expand partnerships among providers, including providing 8,775 doses to Suburban Hospital this week to help vaccinate educators and older residents in Montgomery County.

