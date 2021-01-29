(Culinary.net) On the sweetest day of the year, a day full of flowers, love and sweets, Valentine’s Day is the ultimate opportunity to try a different dessert meant for two.

It’s hard to resist a perfectly blended, rose-red, luscious Red Velvet Mug Cake.

It’s the perfect size, with just a handful of instructions, and it’s easily cooked before your eyes in the microwave. That’s right, the microwave.

This mug cake is a simple way to make something delicious and keep the portions small. Whether you have a small party, just you and your loved one or just simply want something easy and small, this quick treat is designed just for you.

Start by mixing all the dry ingredients into a large mug, including flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.

Then add milk, melted butter, vanilla and red food coloring. Use a spoon and stir the ingredients together until blended.

Mix powdered sugar and cream cheese then drop the mixture into the cake batter and mix once more. Microwave the mug for up to 3 minutes until your cake is baked.

Valentine’s Day means sharing with someone how much you care, and it’s difficult to find a better way than to share something sweet.

This dessert has Valentine’s Day written all over it, however, it can be enjoyed anytime throughout the year and is perfect for a late-night snack if you’re craving something sugary-sweet.

Find more recipes and dessert ideas for every celebration at Culinary.net .

Red Velvet Mug Cake

Servings: 1

6 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

30 drops red food coloring

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened

In 12-ounce mug, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Add milk, butter, vanilla and food coloring; mix until blended.

In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and cream cheese until smooth.

Drop cream cheese mixture into cake batter. Press into batter until covered.

Microwave up to 3 minutes until cake is done.

