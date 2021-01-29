St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy and The Patuxent Partnership, present two guest lecturers virtually in February.

The first, titled “Things Go Awry: Integrating Anthropology in Military Organizations,” is a lecture and discussion by Kerry Fosher, director of research for the United States Marine Corps University, on Wednesday, February 3, from 12-1:30 p.m.

In this talk, Fosher will discuss the most recent cycle of engagement between anthropology and the United States military (a long but difficult history of ethical concerns, misunderstandings, and a deep history of mutual mistrust) from the vantage point of her own work, predominantly with the Marine Corps, but also across all the services. She will address some of the efforts to create broader impact, the obstacles she encountered in the military and in anthropology, and successes and failures.

The St. Mary’s College Department of Anthropology is also a sponsor of this event, which can be accessed at http://bit.ly/drkerryfosher.

On Wednesday, February 10, from 1-2 p.m., Major General Charles Bolden (ret.), former NASA administrator will discuss “My Journey to Nasa and Becoming a Soft Power Advocate.”

Bolden, a former NASA administrator, retired USMC Major General, and former astronaut who flew on four space shuttle missions, will discuss his personal experiences, the leadership challenges he faced, and how he addressed diversity and inclusion goals along his path to success. With a focus on the future, Bolden will challenge the audience to consider what can be accomplished when people dream big together.

The St. Mary’s College Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access and Accountability is also a sponsor of this event, which can be accessed at http://bit.ly/mgbolden.

For more information on these or other events presented by the Center for the Study of Democracy, email democracy@smcm.edu.

