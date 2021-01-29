Maria Thorpe, 61st Maryland Mother of the Year®

Washington, D.C. (January 28, 2021) — Maria Thorpe of Waldorf was announced as the 2021 Maryland Mother of the Year®. She is the 61st woman in Maryland history to hold this honor. Thorpe is an inspirational mother and works to motivate and uplift youth to find their path to success through STEM education. As the first in her family of eight to graduate from college in engineering, Thorpe has invested her time and energy for over 20 years to mentor students, speak at schools and career fairs, provide tours of her labs and have students shadow her to experience a day in the life of an engineer.

Thorpe, along with honorees from states across the US, will be recognized during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this May. She will also serve as an ambassador for Maryland mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year® during the convention.

“For over 85 years American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year in every state, district, and territory in our country,” said Connell Branan, Board President. “Like all of the honorees before her, Maria Thorpe now joins the ranks of Maryland history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2021 National Mother of the Year.”

For a full list of State Mother of the Year® honorees please visit AmericanMothers.org. Nominations for Mother of the Year® are accepted annually, Mothers Day – September 15.

Maria Thorpe was the first in her family of eight to graduate from college with a degree in engineering. There were some who didn’t think she would succeed, but she was determined. Along the way, she had various mentors supporting her goals.

Due to the support she received, she wanted to give back to her community by motivating, uplifting and encouraging youth to find their path to success through science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. For over 20 years, Thorpe has been involved with STEM activities and education for our youth. She has worked tirelessly, mentoring students, speaking at schools and career fairs, providing tours of her labs, and having students shadow her to experience a day in the life of an engineer.

She was even invited to the White House to discuss STEM careers with underrepresented students. Through these activities over the years, she had engaged thousands of students.

