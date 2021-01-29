A Winter Storm Watch will take effect in Maryland late Saturday, January 30, 2021. The winter weather is expected to bring anywhere from 2″- 4″ in the Southern Maryland area. The Southern Maryland Chronicle will monitor this storm and bring up-to-date information on the weather, along with any business/organization closings and delays, along with traffic reports and closings/detours.
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
