The instructional day for All SMCPS Schools will have a delay of 2 hours on Monday, Feb 1. Meal services continue as scheduled 11 AM-1 PM.

SMCPS Employees are on Code 1:

CODE 1

Schools have a delayed opening of two hours. Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. Food service workers are to report to work no later than 9:00 a.m. All employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time.

*Designated emergency personnel will report to work on time.

This means that on a day that schools have a delayed opening, ten and eleven-month employees are to report to work two hours late, which will coincide with a delayed opening to the school day. Food service workers are to report no later than 9:00 a.m. in order to prepare breakfast and lunch. If they are uncomfortable with the condition of the roads for traveling or have other personal reasons not to report to work on time, they should notify their immediate supervisor.

Twelve-month employees are provided administrative leave for up to two hours to arrive at work, but no later than 9:20 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect if additional time is needed beyond the two hours. Any twelve-month employee who starts their normal workday after 9:20 a.m. will report to work on time.

Designated emergency personnel within the maintenance and operations areas are to report to work on time. If they are uncomfortable with the condition of the roads for traveling or have other personal reasons not to report to work on time, they should notify their immediate supervisor at the beginning of their normal workday.

*Designated emergency personnel will receive 2 1/2 times their normal hourly rate of pay for the period of administrative leave granted to other employees.

Twelve-month employees who have requested leave (annual or sick) prior to the delayed opening or early dismissal of staff will be charged the leave (annual or sick, as appropriate) for the time they had requested; they are not eligible for administrative leave under these circumstances. Administrative leave is granted for up to two hours to provide time for safe travel to or from work for twelve-month employees.

Like this: Like Loading...