LEONARDTOWN, MD – The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for St. Mary’s County for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, will expire at 7 p.m. However, inclement conditions will continue Sunday night with rain, mainly before 1 a.m., and temperatures at around 35 degrees. Additional rain is likely Monday, mainly before 1 p.m.

On Monday, St. Mary’s County Government will continue operating under the COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery; County Offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but many offices are offering appointments for services. Please call 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmarysmd.com for details on specific departments. Employees should continue to operate under the Maximum Telework policy.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled, and all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have been canceled for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Please continue monitoring local media outlets for current weather conditions and notifications.

