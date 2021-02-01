LANCASTER, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (0-2) traveled to Lancaster Bible College on Friday (Jan. 29) evening and fell to the Chargers (1-0) by a final score of 99-86. Daryn Alexander dropped a team-best 23 points in the defeat to the soon-to-be conference foe.
St. Mary’s College – 86, Lancaster Bible – 99
How It Happened
- Albert Scott tallied the first bucket of the game, but the Chargers quickly captured the momentum by outsourcing the Seahawks 13-2 and held a 13-4 lead. Trailing by eight with 5:05 remaining in the half, the Seahawks cut the Charger advantage to 33-30 with jumpers from Gary Grant and Daryn Alexander, a layup from Micah Henry, and a three-pointer from Olumide Lewis.
- With the Seahawks closing in on the lead, the Chargers responded by finishing the half strong with a 13-4 run. St. Mary’s College headed into the halftime break trailing 46-34.
- The Chargers continued to set the tempo to open up the second half and eventually stretched their lead to 22 at the 16:39 mark. The Seahawks continued to compete despite the deficit and managed to trim the Charger lead to eight with 6:21 remaining. Five consecutive points recorded by Alexander brought the Charger lead to eight.
- However, the Seahawks failed to come any closer to the Lancaster Bible lead and ultimately dropped the contest by a 99-86 final score.
Inside the Box Score
- As mentioned, Alexander led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 23 points. Darian Callaway finished the night with 15 points, while Grant added 11.
- Jack Foley finished with a team-high eight rebounds, while Grant and Scott recorded seven apiece, respectively. Lewis hustled for a team-best three steals.
- Jordan Shrewbridge led the Chargers with 22 points. Adam Stoltzfus recorded a double-double, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 6 vs. Salisbury | 2 PM | MPOBARC Arena