Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed with a Code Red today, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The following is in effect under a schools closed, Code Red announcement.

No virtual instruction takes place.

Essential CCPS staff report on time.

School buildings and offices are closed.

CCPS meal sites are closed.

The CCPS mobile meals program is canceled.

Visit the CCPS website at ccboe.com for most up-to-date inclement weather updates.

Like this: Like Loading...