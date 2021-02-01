ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in Maryland.

“During Black History Month, we celebrate the heroism of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, and Black Marylanders from all walks of life who have shaped our state’s history and heritage,” said Governor Hogan. “I invite all Marylanders to take time during the month of February to reflect on the invaluable contributions of Black Marylanders to our state and to our nation.”

To celebrate Black History Month, Governor Hogan has partnered with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Reverend Tamara Wilson, chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, to highlight the contributions of iconic Black Marylanders to our state’s history and future.

“The Banneker-Douglass Museum is proud to partner with Governor Hogan to recognize Black History Month as an opportunity to highlight the great achievements of Black Marylanders in the fight for equality,” said Chanel Compton, executive director of the Banneker-Douglass Museum. “From Benjamin Banneker to Frederick Douglass to Gloria Richardson, you see examples of Marylanders leading the charge to freedom. Their stories should be an inspiration to us all.”

View the proclamation here.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

FEBRUARY 2021

WHEREAS, Each February, Black History Month is recognized nationally and serves as a time to honor the struggles and triumphs of people of African heritage over the most devastating obstacles. Maryland recognizes the many contributions of African Americans to our country and is proud to reinforce our commitment to be a nation of opportunity and hope for every citizen; and,

WHEREAS, Black History Month also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the positive and lasting difference, as well as the legacy African Americans have made on behalf of our nation’s cultural and political life; and,

WHEREAS, This observance acknowledges both past and present African and African American icons whose inspiring courage, sacrifices, and relentless efforts have sought to improve the quality of life for all in the name of justice, honor, and freedom for all; and,

WHEREAS, During this time of commemoration and reflection, it is proper to recognize and congratulate all of the programs, partnerships, activities, and events that are taking place throughout the State of Maryland and the nation in observance of Black History Month.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, do hereby proclaim FEBRUARY 2021 as BLACK HISTORY MONTH in Maryland, and do commend this celebration to all of our citizens.

