LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for St. Mary’s County until midnight, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Mixed precipitation and below freezing temperatures will cause hazardous conditions with snow and ice accumulations possible. In response, St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following changes to operations:

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, all St. Mary’s County Government operations will close at 6 p.m.

The Youth Advisory Commission Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 1, 2021, in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building has been canceled.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, St. Mary’s County Government will have a delayed opening. Under the COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery County Offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but many offices will offer appointments for services beginning at 10 a.m. Please call 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmarysmd.com for details on specific departments.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will begin their meeting at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting may be viewed live on SMCG Channel 95 or on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will open at 10 a.m.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will begin operating at 10 a.m. Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs will begin operating at 9:30 a.m.

All Recreation and Parks Facilities will open at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Libraries continue to operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines and are only open by appointment. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

Circuit Court will continue under COVID-19 operations and will open to staff at 10:30 a.m. and begin their docket at 11 a.m. Visit, https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is operating on a two-hour delayed arrival. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. All others should check with command for specific guidance.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offices will open at 10 a.m. Visit www.smchd.org.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled, and all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have been canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

For District Court operations, visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys.

For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org.

Non- public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp or information on Tuesday bus operations.

Residents should continue monitoring local media outlets for current weather conditions and notifications. St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

