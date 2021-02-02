Calvert County:

Calvert County Public Schools will be Code Virtual for Tuesday, February 2. Students and staff will follow normal established schedules, and all classes and instruction will be conducted virtually through Microsoft Teams. School buildings and the Central Office will be open for staff. Internet Cafés will be closed. Staff who will be working in schools or in offices should monitor the weather and should use caution when traveling.

Charles County

Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a virtual instruction two-hour delay today, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, with a Code 2 for staff who follow the code system. The following is in effect under a virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code 2.

Virtual learning begins two hours late for students.

Learning support and internet centers at all schools are closed.

Curbside morning meal service and the mobile meals program are canceled. Meal sites will operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The morning prekindergarten program is canceled.

Afternoon prekindergarten students start classes on time.

CCPS staff who follow the code system arrive to work two hours later than normal on a Code 2.

Visit the CCPS website at ccboe.com for the most up-to-date inclement weather updates.

St. Mary’s County

The instructional day for All SMCPS Schools will have a delay of 2 hours on Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021.

Schools have a delayed opening of two hours. Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. Food service workers are to report to work no later than 9:00 a.m. All employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time.

*Designated emergency personnel will report to work on time.

This means that on a day that schools have a delayed opening, ten and eleven-month employees are to report to work two hours late, which will coincide with a delayed opening to the school day. Food service workers are to report no later than 9:00 a.m. in order to prepare breakfast and lunch. If they are uncomfortable with the condition of the roads for traveling or have other personal reasons not to report to work on time, they should notify their immediate supervisor.

Twelve-month employees are provided administrative leave for up to two hours to arrive at work, but no later than 9:20 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect if additional time is needed beyond the two hours. Any twelve-month employee who starts their normal workday after 9:20 a.m. will report to work on time.

Designated emergency personnel within the maintenance and operations areas are to report to work on time. If they are uncomfortable with the condition of the roads for traveling or have other personal reasons not to report to work on time, they should notify their immediate supervisor at the beginning of their normal workday.

Twelve-month employees who have requested leave (annual or sick) prior to the delayed opening or early dismissal of staff will be charged the leave (annual or sick, as appropriate) for the time they had requested; they are not eligible for administrative leave under these circumstances. Administrative leave is granted for up to two hours to provide time for safe travel to or from work for twelve-month employees.

