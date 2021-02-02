LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce a delayed start to their Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, business meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 9 am, but due to inclement weather, it will now begin at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.

