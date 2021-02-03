For most residents in Virginia, motorcycle riding has many benefits. It is a fast and convenient means of transport for some people, while to others, it is a sporting activity that borders on both passion and pleasure.

Unfortunately, the streets in Virginia are no safer than any other typical street out there. Even more unfortunate is the fact that motorcycles have no protective capacity making riders vulnerable to catastrophic injuries in case of an accident.

To answer your question on whether you can be legally compensated, the motorcycle accident attorneys at Rutter Mills in Norfolk, VA have provided several steps you can follow to get full compensation after you have been involved in such an accident.

Filing for a Motorcycle Accident Claim

All accidents are devastating, but motorcycle accidents can be more tragic. The lives of survivors of such accidents can go through a dramatic change. From cruising leisurely on your motorcycle along the road to lying in the ICU with insane medical expenses, all in a blink of an eye. There is the long and agonizing recovery process, the possible physical impairment, and the bleak days ahead.

The law gives you all the legal rights to sue the liable parties and obtain compensation for your damages. Even if your accident lawsuit is successful, no amount of compensation will ever heal your mind, body, or soul. Neither will it bring back your loved one, assuming they succumbed to their injuries.

But it will provide some relief, especially with the piling medical expenses and future medical needs. So, yes, you can be legally compensated after a motorcycle accident. With regards to compensation, there are two types of damages you can be paid for. They include economic and non-economic damages.

Special Damages

Economic damages are also known as special damages, and they carry a lot of monetary value. Special damages cover all financial expenses incurred or lost by the victim, such as:

Past, present, and future medical bills

Motorbike repair bills

Lost wages

Loss of future earning capacity ( this applies if the victim is rendered an invalid or unable to work due to the accident)

General Damages

General or non-economic damages are losses suffered by the victim but have no monetary value. These damages usually have the most significance in a personal injury suit. They include:

Pain and suffering

Emotional trauma and mental distress

Permanent disability

Scarring and disfigurement

Loss of consortium

Wrongful Death

If you have lost your loved one in a motorcycle accident due to the at-fault parties’ negligence, you should file for a wrongful death suit. The liable parties must be held accountable. Under most state laws, you are entitled to compensation for the following damages:

Loss of consortium (in this case, it’s love and companionship)

Loss of household expenses (if the deceased was the sole breadwinner)

Medical costs incurred while the deceased was undergoing treatment

Funeral and burial expenses

Grief

A motorcycle accident is too painful, and the burden can be too heavy to carry. Don’t struggle alone, no matter who was at fault. To make sure you get fully compensated, it’s crucial that you involve a lawyer to guide you every step of the process.

