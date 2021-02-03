Now in its fourth season, Sotterley continues its 2021 Common Ground programming on Wednesday, February 17th at 7:00 pm as it virtually hosts Glennor Shirley for her presentation Journal of a Librarian Who Went to Prison for Money.

Glennor’s activism in prison library systems has been an indispensable force. She created a one-of-a-kind CD Rom that helps teach prisoners how to use the internet and founded programs that provide inmates the opportunity to read with their children.

“The library profession provides the opportunity to interact and provide educational resources for people with different cultures, race, and education levels in a non-judgmental way,” says Glennor to those who wish to pursue a career in this field. “It is about initiating, creating, bringing awareness and engagement not only to those who visit but community members at large through events of potential interest.”

In her recently published book, Journal of the Librarian Who Went to Prison for Money, Ms. Shirley describes her years as a Librarian in the Maryland Correctional Education System and discusses the positive transformation of prisoners who use prison libraries to educate themselves. She holds a Master of Library and Information Services degree from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from John Hopkins University.

This webinar is part of Sotterley’s 2021 Common Initiative: Transcending Barriers Toward Healing. This presentation is co-sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Public Library and Calvert County Library. There will be opportunities for Q & A during the webinar.

This is a FREE virtual webinar, but advance registration is required. On-line registration is available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

For more information go to www.sotterley.org or check out Historic Sotterley’s Facebook or Instagram page!

