LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

For their first order of business, the Commissioners convened as the Board of Health to get a brief update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in St. Mary’s County from Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, County Health Officer. Dr. Brewster also vaccinated the Commissioners present and their special guest, Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris. The Board of Health will reconvene Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, for a more in-depth COVID-19 discussion.

The Commissioners recognized three significant milestones, African American History Month, Dating Violence Prevention Month, and Transit Equity Day, by reading proclamations.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management had three requests for Public Hearings on the Commissioners’ agenda. The first was a Public Hearing request on a proposed amendment to adopt a temporary moratorium on the reviewing and approving of new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The second request for a Public Hearing was on the proposed amendment to change the Critical Area Overlay from Resource Conservation Area (RCA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA) for the Real Food Studio Project. The final request for a Public Hearing was for a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Maps to delete the existing 1000-foot Critical Area Boundary line and replace it with the new Critical Area Boundary line from the Statewide Base Map as required by HB 1253. The Commissioners approved the requests for all three hearings. Public Notices will be made for each of the hearings.

The County Attorney gave the Commissioners the weekly legislative update on bills currently under consideration.

The Commissioners directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to work with the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to outline terms describing how Recreation Parks could assume management of CSM’s Leonardtown Wellness and Aquatics Center.

The Commissioners received a CARES Grant funding update from Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Kaselemis, Director, Department of Economic Development. Cudmore updated the Commissioners on total expenditures while Kaselemis outlined the restaurant and hotel/lodging state grants to local proprietors.

The Commissioners heard an update on the funding expenditures for Emergency Medical Services Supplemental staffing from Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services. Representatives from county Rescue Squads also weighed in and provided insight and perspective to the Commissioners. The Commissioners authorized Emergency Services to explore a piggy-back contract option for medical transport billing.

For their final agenda item, the Commissioners voted to send a letter to the Commissioners’ Governor, detailing their intent to suspend the legal deadline of appointing a local redistricting board until July 1, 2021.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel

