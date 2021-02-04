Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Office of Athletics will host a virtual event titled “Racism in Athletics: A Student-Athlete Forum” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The forum follows a similar one in August sponsored by the AACPS student-led Let’s Talk Justice initiative. It is intended to continue an open and honest dialogue with student-athletes around issues of race and equity. Student-athletes from schools across the county will be offered the chance to answer questions and provide input through their own personal lenses.

The forum will be moderated by a five-member panel: Drake Smith, a Meade High School student-athlete and Student Member of the Board of Education; Camille Carter, a North County High School student-athlete; Kenny Miller, Northeast High School athletic director; Ryan Woods, Arundel High School athletic director; and Clayton Culp, AACPS’ Coordinator of Athletics.

The forum will also be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

