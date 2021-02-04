Scout is a 7-year-old, 28-pound, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home.Scout made his way north to rescue after being found on the side of the road and serving his stray hold time in North Carolina.

He’s a real southern gentleman that has gotten along well with everyone he has met while in his foster home. Scout is as happy trotting around the back yard with his foster sisters as he is taking a snooze on a comfy bed with his humans. He is a bit shy but a pretty easy-going guy that warms up quickly.

Scout is finishing up his vetting and will soon be ready for his forever home.In his forever home, Scout would like to have a fenced yard and a canine companion to hang out with.

If you would like to see and read more about Scout follow this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69898

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a beagle send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

