Leonardtown, MD- According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings.

“We are thrilled to receive this certification,” said St. Mary’s Ryken president Rick Wood. “From the beginning stages of the planning process, our goal was to create a center that fit into the landscape of our campus while also empowering our entire community on their journey toward a balanced and healthier lifestyle. This building and the LEED certification fits within our Xaverian values by our stewardship and respect for God’s creation.”

The Donnie Williams Center which officially opened in August 2019 is a centrally located on the school’s 87-acre campus and is the location for many events including Mass, dances, induction ceremonies and indoor athletics. The 48,000 square foot, modern, spacious facility fills with nature light and is a favorite gathering space for students, faculty and staff.

The building scored high in several categories in the LEED report such as materials and resources, water efficiency, indoor environment quality, regional priority credits and innovation and design.

Project partners include: Hord Coplan Macht architecture design firm and Scheibel Construction.

