After reporting a one-day record of 37,844 shots, Maryland providers have administered 671,899 COVID-19 vaccines. 79.8% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The state’s first mass vaccination sites are now open at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. To receive updates on appointments for mass vaccination sites, text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211.

The state is expanding the distribution network for COVID-19 vaccines, including hospitals, county health departments, and neighborhood pharmacies. Use covidvax.maryland.gov to find a provider near you by zip code, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

In accordance with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 11,000 doses per day. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

Governor Hogan visited the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America for its soft launch.

Volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps—including retired nurses—are supporting vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

