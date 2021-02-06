ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today visited the new mass vaccination site at Six Flags America for its soft launch. He was joined by Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“The Six Flags site was a key pillar of Maryland’s testing strategy, and will now play a pivotal role in our efforts to safely and efficiently vaccinate thousands of Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to expand Maryland’s network of vaccination sites, we remain strongly committed to fair and equitable access for communities in every corner of our state.”

The site is managed by the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, and Kaiser Permanente. The Maryland National Guard’s vaccination teams will provide support for the site. Kaiser Permanente will provide pharmacy services and post-vaccination observation and care.

More than 10,000 appointments for the new vaccination site were successfully booked this morning. To help ensure equitable access, in coordination with Prince George’s County officials, the state will continue to conduct direct outreach to—and set aside appointments for—residents on the county’s pre-registration list. Marylanders can receive updates on appointments by texting ‘MdReady’ to 898-211.

Mass vaccination sites will be supplemented by hospitals, neighborhood pharmacies, and county health departments as part of an expanding distribution network. More than 110 providers are listed on covidvax.maryland.gov.

An additional mass vaccination site opened today at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital site in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine. Additional regional sites are being finalized for Western and Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The state continues to expand its distribution network for COVID-19 vaccines, including hospitals, county health departments, and neighborhood pharmacies. While the speed of vaccinations continues to increase, supply remains extremely limited: while federal guidelines have increased eligibility to include 2 million Marylanders, the state only receives about 10,000 first doses per day from the federal government.

To find information about providers in your area, go to covidvax.maryland.gov. With limited supply, Marylanders are urged to remain patient.

