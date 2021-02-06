The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. Investigators are working to identify the adult female victim so her family can be notified.

On February 5, 2021, at approximately 2:10 am, patrol officers were called to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was struck in the southbound lanes of Branch Avenue. The driver of the striking pickup truck remained on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0005671.

