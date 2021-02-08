Calvert County Sheriff Edward M. (Mike) Evans was first elected in December 2002, where he was previously a Deputy Sheriff from 1997-2002.

Sheriff Evans is one of four siblings: one younger brother and two younger sisters, all born and raised in Huntingtown in a law enforcement environment. Mike’s father, Ted Evans, is a retired Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel, and his mother, Audrey B. Evans, a former Clerk of the Circuit Court for Calvert County. Mike’s parents reside in Dowell, Maryland.

Mike has been married to Susan, who works at the Calvert County Detention Center, since 1978. They have two sons, Eric and Charlie. Eric is a senior trooper with the Maryland State Police, and is married to Traci. They have two children, Mason and Maddyn. Mike and Susan enjoy watching their grandchildren play in various county sports.

Charlie received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and is a sergeant with the Maryland State Police assigned to Prince Frederick Barrack. Charlie and Cassie have a daughter named Sophia. Both Eric and Charlie enjoy spending time with their families, playing softball, weight lifting, and coaching their children in county sporting events. ( previous info via calvertcountymd.gov)

During his career, Evans has been part of many organizations Served in the U.S. Army. A.A. (criminal justice). President, Maryland Sheriffs’ Association, 2009-10, 2018- (member, 2002-; 3rd vice-president, 2006-07, 2015-16; 2nd vice-president, 2007-08, 2016-17; 1st vice-president, 2008-09, 2017-18). Executive Board, Maryland Sheriffs’ Institute. Member, National Sheriffs’ Association; Maryland Troopers Association; Maryland Troopers Alumni Association; Fraternal Order of Police. Board of Directors, United Way of Calvert County, 2003-. Member, Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse; Republican Women of Calvert County; Calvert Elks Lodge; Calvert County Lions Club; American Legion, Stallings-Williams Post no. 206. President and coach, Calvert County Men’s Over-35 Softball League; coach, Calvert Men’s Softball League. Superintendent’s Commendation (for extreme courage), Maryland State Police, 1991. Trooper of the Year Award, Prince Frederick Barracks, Maryland State Police. Republican Man of the Year, 2002. Member, Trinity United Methodist Church, Prince Frederick. (via MSA.Maryland.gov).

On his Facebook page this morning, February 8, 2021, Sheriff Evans announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2022. “This year marks my 18th year as your Sheriff. After thoughtful consideration, I believe it is time to pass the torch at the end of my term in November 2022. I will be forever grateful to the citizens of Calvert for your steadfast support over the past five elections. It has been my pleasure serving our community and I thank you for assisting me in keeping Calvert a safe place we all enjoy calling home. Until November 2022, know that I am unwavering in my commitment to serving as your Sheriff.”

Evans was seventh Sheriff for Calvert County. Previous Sheriff’s were, Samuel L. Lyons(1950-1970), Oscar “Billy” Lusby(1970-1971), Adrian L. Joy(1971-1990), Lawrence” Boostsie” Stinnett(1990-1994), Vonzell R. Ward(1994-2001, and John “Rodney” Bartlett(2001-2002).

Like this: Like Loading...