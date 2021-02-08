This week the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools will distribute Grab ‘N Go meals on WEDNESDAY, February 10, due to the inclement weather forecasted for our area on Thursday and Friday. The pick-up window for each site will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Kits continue to be available free of charge. Parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register. Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.
UPCOMING GRAB ‘N GO MEAL DATES
- February 10 (WEDNESDAY) from 10:30am – 12:00pm
- February 19 (Friday) from 11:00am – 12:00pm
- February 26 (Friday) from 11:00am – 12:00pm
GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS
- Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)
9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736
- Calvert High School (side parking lot):
520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):
9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657
- Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):
12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657
- Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):
4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639