This week the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools will distribute Grab ‘N Go meals on WEDNESDAY, February 10, due to the inclement weather forecasted for our area on Thursday and Friday. The pick-up window for each site will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m .

Kits continue to be available free of charge. Parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register . Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

UPCOMING GRAB ‘N GO MEAL DATES

February 10 (WEDNESDAY) from 10:30am – 12:00pm

February 19 (Friday) from 11:00am – 12:00pm

February 26 (Friday) from 11:00am – 12:00pm

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657

Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):

4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639

