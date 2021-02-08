The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the Southern Maryland Revolving Loan Fund has expanded the loan uses to include projects that support the region’s equine (horse) industry and the production of on-farm value-added products.

SMADC’s objective is to encourage the production of value-added products, (this can include alcohol production, the making of jams/jellies, acidified foods/pickles, ferments, hydrated vegetables and fruits, milling artisanal grains, processing of poultry/meats, forestry products, fur/fiber, etc.) and to enhance the foundation and development of equine (horse) farms – riding instruction, boarding barns, horse rescue and horse breeding facilities.



The Southern Maryland Revolving Loan Fund was launched in partnership with the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) to assist agricultural producers in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s Counties with smaller agricultural projects that typically might not be financed by traditional commercial lenders.

The Revolving Loan Fund may be used to help pay for value-added processing equipment and associated professional services such as process reviews and laboratory analysis, and to assist horse farms build their program potential through the purchase of materials and construction for a wide range of infrastructure (stalls, run-ins, showrings, etc.), as well as fencing, specialized footing, and lighting fixtures for outdoor and indoor schooling areas.

MARBIDCO administers the loan program on behalf of SMADC. Loan amounts range between $10,000 to $20,000, with no collateral security pledge required. Only the personal guarantees of all the borrowers will be needed. In line with SMADC’s commitment to expand and promote a viable market-driven, sustainable and profitable agricultural community in the region, the loan terms incorporate an incentive for borrowers in good standing. Twenty to twenty-five percent of the loan amount due is forgiven at the end of the loan term (by foregoing the final one-quarter of amortizing loan payments), essentially converting the end of the revolving loan into a small grant.

The Revolving Loan Fund may also be used for the purchase of livestock, shellfish aquaculture establishment, small fruits and hops production, and safety upgrades for growing, harvesting, packing, and holding food. For more details about the Southern Maryland Revolving Loan Fund for Agriculture and to apply, visit www.MARBIDCO.org. For more information on SMADC grants, loans, and other support resources for regional farms visit the SMADC website at www.smadc.com.

See the loan application details HERE

