LEONARDTOWN, MD – Weekend weather conditions, including snow and rain have created wet roads and predicted overnight temperatures will drop below freezing which may cause icy conditions in some spots. In response, St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following changes to operations:

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 – St. Mary’s County Government will have a delayed opening. Under the COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, County Offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but many offices will offer appointments for services beginning at 10 a.m. Please call 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmarysmd.com for details on specific departments.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will open at 10 a.m.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will begin operating at 10 a.m. Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs will begin operating at 10 a.m.

All Recreation and Parks Facilities will open at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Libraries continue to operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines and are only open by appointment. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

Circuit Court will continue under COVID-19 operations and will open to staff at 10:00 a.m. The court will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and begin their docket at 11 a.m. Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offices will open at 10 a.m. Visit www.smchd.org.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled, and all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have been canceled for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

For District Court operations, visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys.

For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org.

Non-public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp for information about Monday bus operations.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

