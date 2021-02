Via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

Today, seven Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy recruits were sworn in, pinned, and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners public meeting. The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Friday, February 19, 2021. We wish them a very successful and safe career with us. Congratulations to all!

