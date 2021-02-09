Maryland providers have now administered 727,828 COVID-19 vaccines, and 85% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. The daily average for shots administered increased today to 24,871.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

The state’s first mass vaccination sites are now open at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. To receive updates on appointments for mass vaccination sites, text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211.

Hospitals, county health departments, and neighborhood pharmacies are all part of the state’s vaccine distribution network. Use covidvax.maryland.gov to find a provider near you by zip code, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

Yesterday, Governor Hogan toured the state-run mass vaccination clinic at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. As supply from the federal government allows, this site is anticipated to complete 10,000 vaccinations per week at full capacity. Learn more.

(Watch)

Volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps—including retired nurses—are supporting vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

