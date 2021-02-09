ANNAPOLIS, MD – In their first full floor session of the 2021 Session, the Maryland House of Delegates today voted to override of a number of Governor Hogan’s vetoes. The vetoes overridden included a bill to expand the sales tax to digital downloads and services such as Netflix, Audible, and Peloton.

“The last year has been challenging for all Marylanders and the last thing they need right now is higher taxes and increased costs”, said Assistant Minority Leader Matt Morgan. “Unfortunately, there are far too many legislators who don’t understand how to lead or manage through a crisis unless it involves raising taxes. The digital download tax is a depressing but perfect example of this.”

“Our state has lost thousands of small businesses, thousands more are just hanging on, and the average Marylander has less money in their pocket than they did one year ago”, said Delegate Brian Chisholm. “The goods and services being taxed under this law are things that our constituents use every day, even more so since the start of the pandemic. Making them more expensive now is both vindictive and shortsighted.”

The House also overrode Governor Hogan’s veto of the Kirwan bill, which is estimated to cost Marylander’s $6,200 per household.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light so many cracks in Maryland’s public education system and the Kirwan plan does nothing to address them, said Delegate Mike Griffith. “We have learned the devastating impact on families, and most importantly children, that the lack of in-person education has had. Most especially at-risk, low income, and special needs children like my own son, who has regressed because he is being denied his federally mandated IEP services. Consider my wife, who had to quit her job of 16 years because the burden of trying to teach our son and work full-time was too much. Sadly, my family’s story is not unique. Families are struggling to educate their children all over the state right now and this expensive plan does nothing to help them.”

Additional vetoes will be taken up when the House of Delegates reconvenes on Thursday. This will include the tax on digital advertising and a bill placing additional restrictions on Marylander’s 2nd Amendment rights.

“Our Caucus will continue to fight against higher taxes and will remain focused on legislation that promotes economic recovery we all need, said House Minority Leader Nic Kipke. “Our members will also continue the fight to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of our law-abdinging citizens.”

Like this: Like Loading...