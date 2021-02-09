ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (2-3) was victorious this evening (Feb. 6) against North Eastern Athletic Conference member Lancaster Bible. This was the second game in a four-game series played on the Seahawks’ home court. The nail-biter match-up ended with a score of 48-47 in favor of the Seahawks.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 48, Lancaster Bible – 47

How it Happened

Although the Chargers were first to put points on the board, Kendra Stamper was quick to answer back by sinking a three-point jump shot and light a spark that ignited St. Mary’s College. The Seahawks then went on a six-point scoring run giving them a six-point lead over the Chargers. In the first quarter, Cassidy Kupchinskas led the team in points with six total. Caitlin Mays , Amira Whitaker , and Karon Willia ms contributed two rebounds each, helping the Seahawks find success on the offensive end. The game entered the second quarter with a score of 16-7.

Emmy German set the tone in the second quarter by sinking a three-point shot for the Seahawks. Soon after, German hit another three-point shot allowing St. Mary's College to go on a six-point scoring run. This also gave the Seahawks a 15 point lead over the Chargers. Despite getting in a five-point scoring run late in the quarter, the Chargers were still 14 points behind the Seahawks entering halftime.

German and Kupchinskas led the team in scoring during the first half with six points total. Defensively, Mays led the team in rebounds with five. Mangold contributed three assists in the first half, helping the Seahawks find their lead. In the third quarter, Lancaster Bible found their offensive stride. The Chargers outscored the Seahawks, 17-6. Late in the quarter, the Chargers went on a seven-point scoring run. Manning, Mangold, and Kupchinskas all contributed two points each for the Seahawks helping them keep their lead entering the final quarter.

Stamper once again led St. Mary’s College in points with six total in the fourth quarter. Early in the quarter, the Seahawks went on a seven-point scoring run. Defensively, Mangold snagged two rebounds helping ensure success for St. Mary’s College. Although the Chargers went on a six-point scoring run at the end of the quarter, it wasn’t enough to win. St. Mary’s College walked away victorious with a final score of 48-47.

Inside the Box Score

Stamper led the team this evening in points with 11 total. Defensively, Mays snagged five rebounds which were good for first on the team. Despite the defensive pressure, Karon Williams tallied five rebounds, four points, and four assists.

Once again St. Mary’s College displayed a balanced offense with eight out of ten Seahawks contributing points to their final score.

Adalyn Steiner had a double-double for the Chargers with 11 points and ten rebounds. Jenna Dombach led Lancaster Bible in points with 14 total.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 8 vs. Salisbury University | 6:00 PM | Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena

