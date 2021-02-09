Meet B.A.(167082) is ready to get this year started in his new home.

B.A. is a blue and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 5 years, 4 months old. He weighs about 76 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Being one of the sweetest dudes we have here at the shelter, B.A. just wants love. He is learning to walk well on a leash and is very polite about his food. He is curious about meeting other friendlies that are his size.

He currently has a skin condition that is improving by the day. He needs love and a good diet to get him back to his original shiny, healthy self. If you were looking for a love bug to bring into your home and love, please consider this cutie. Friendly, loyal, and happy, he is ready to start his new life with someone who will love and cherish him. Make an appointment to meet this guy today.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Like this: Like Loading...