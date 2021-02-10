NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Six Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL) Sailors became the wing’s newest chief petty officers and one NTWL Marine became the wing’s newest gunnery sergeant during a pinning ceremony on Jan. 29 that was accompanied by honking horns from family members in their cars behind them.

A bright sun helped take the edge off the cold and wind during the outdoor ceremony, presided over by NTWL commander Col. Richard Marigliano and hosted by the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) in front of its historic hangar. To ensure the ceremony adhered to COVID guidelines, participants wore masks and their seats were spaced far apart, while family members stayed in their cars. USNTPS arranged to broadcast the ceremony via short-range FM transmitter so that the families could listen with their windows closed. The ceremony was also live-streamed via Facebook to families at home.

Guest speaker Rear Adm. John S. Lemmon, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, told the newly minted chiefs that the pinning ceremony represents a significant milestone along their leadership journey.

“The rank of E-7 carries great significance in our naval service,” Lemmon said during the ceremony. “You are here because you are top performers; you are here because you are leaders; you are here because you earned it.”

“And just so you know, this journey does not get easier,” Lemmon added. “Much like a sports team after a key victory, you should celebrate what you’ve earned, while acknowledging the fact that the work will need to continue tomorrow.”

“The Chiefs Mess did an outstanding job of managing the initiation process amid the challenges imposed by COVID-19,”Col.Marigliano said. “I’m proud of the Wing’s new chiefs and gunnery sergeant for their accomplishments; the way they faced and overcame challenges that would be demanding even in normal times, speaks volumes about their abilities and commitment. I also extend my thanks to the families, who provided the support the chiefs needed to successfully join the ranks of the Chiefs Mess.”

NTWL’s newest Chief Petty Officer selectees are:

Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Steven Burling

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Joshua Coughlin

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Lance Ducote

Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Christopher Miller

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Stephen Paustian

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Bryan Sokolowski

NTWL’s newest Gunnery Sergeant selectee is:

Gunnery Sgt. Sky Sciscoe

