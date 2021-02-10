The Board of Education of Charles County honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students at its Feb. 9 meeting. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

School closures from COVID-19 caused CCPS to postpone in-person student and staff recognition. Health and safety guidelines changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.

Honored by the Board on Feb. 9 were Mia Brown, Aris Hunter, Anthony Lennon, Addison Sheridan, and Ahian Witherspoon.

Brown is a fifth-grade student at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School. She was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. Brown has earned academic honor roll since third grade, and personal responsibility honor roll since kindergarten. She reads above grade level and excels in math. Brown is a leader in the virtual classroom. She helps her classmates in breakout rooms, and volunteers to repeat directions. Brown’s teacher said she is an example of a student who demonstrates perseverance and determination. She is a member of Destination Imagination (DI), Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA), the Just Say No Club and plays the flute in the school band. Outside of school, Brown plays soccer and lacrosse. She is well known among Higdon teachers as a role model student with an impressive drive to learn.

Hunter is a fifth-grade student at Eva Turner Elementary School. He was honored as an exemplary student for personal responsibility. Hunter has been a student at Turner since third grade and is exceling with virtual learning. He shows role model behavior in class and completes all assignments on time. Teachers describe Hunter as a kind and hardworking student who has a contagious positive attitude. He demonstrates personal responsibility daily; he participates in both whole group and small group discussions during his online classes. Hunter has participated in DI and the school math team. He loves to draw, play soccer and Roblox. Hunter loves math and art and plans to pursue a career as an architect or civil engineer.

Lennon is a senior at La Plata High School. He was honored as an exemplary student for personal responsibility. He is an honor roll student and dually enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). Lennon is an example of a student who is organized, determined and adaptable. He has straight As and is consistently named to the Principal’s Honor Roll for exemplary academic achievement. Lennon is well known among La Plata teachers as a student who is respectful, hardworking, independent and responsible. He is a part of the ground maintenance crew at Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, and runs a landscaping business with a family member. He started the business to provide lawn care for a few neighbors, but successfully expanded to service most of his community. Lennon researched the college application process and applied to several schools. Lennon likes to golf and is a member of the La Plata varsity golf team.

Sheridan is an eighth-grade student at Piccowaxen Middle School. She was honored as an exemplary student in career readiness. She goes above and beyond each school day to excel academically. She has earned Principal’s Honor Roll each quarter of middle school and is enrolled in the Scholars Course of Study. Sheridan plans to enroll in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Sciences program next year. She plans to become a doctor and is interested in exploring pediatric surgery or psychiatry. Sheridan loves to problem solve and enjoys her Gateway to Technology classes. She is the yearbook editor, member of the National Junior Honor Society and plays field hockey. Her Spanish teacher, Maggie Fitzgerald, said Sheridan is the type of student every teacher dreams of having in class. She participates regularly, encourages her peers to work hard, and demonstrates responsibility and respect in class.

Witherspoon is a fifth-grade student at Berry Elementary School. He was honored as an exemplary student for academic achievement. He arrives to class ready to learn and participates in class discussions. He shows his teachers and classmates respect and encourages his peers to do the same. Witherspoon is looked up to by his peers and takes learning seriously. He is consistently named to the school honor roll and is well known for his kindness, perseverance and motivation. Witherspoon plays the alto saxophone and enjoys soccer. He plans to attend college and study game design or archeology and geology.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff selected by their principal for recognition.

